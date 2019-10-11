Hill said Friday in a news release that the newly-discovered remains, like 2,246 sets of fetal remains found last month in Klopfer’s Will County, Illinois, garage, resulted from abortions he performed at his clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.
Klopfer died Sept. 3 at age 79. Days later, relatives told authorities they had found fetal remains in the Will County garage.
