Members of the St. Joseph County coroner’s office and lawmakers are also expected at the briefing.

Klopfer had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Relatives were cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death when they found the remains.

Hill has said preliminary findings indicate all of the remains came from Klopfer’s former Indiana clinics.

