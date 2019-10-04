Baish’s removal followed a Facebook comment he purportedly posted about Thunberg’s planned appearance Friday in Iowa City for a student-led climate strike demonstration, asking “Who’s all going?” In response, a user named Matt Baish wrote, “Dont have my sniper rifle.”

West High School’s website lists Baish as a science teacher at the school.

There was no answer Friday at a phone listing for Baish.

