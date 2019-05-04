MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After 15 inmate suicides in 15 months, a federal judge says Alabama is putting prisoners in danger by failing to provide adequate suicide-prevention measures.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the findings Saturday. The judge wrote in a 210-page opinion that the risk of suicide is severe and imminent. He ordered the Department of Corrections to make multiple changes in the evaluation and monitoring of inmates.

Thompson in 2017 ruled state prisons provided “horrendously inadequate” mental health care. Attorneys for prisoners asked Thompson to intervene again after a rash of suicides in state prisons.

The judge wrote the state has recently undertaken some promising measures but those were “too little, too late.”

Thompson said the facts behind recent suicides “underscores that the constitutional violation remains ongoing.”

