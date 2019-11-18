Zaw is a 41-year-old refugee from Myanmar. He sued in November 2017, nearly two years after the errant procedure.
Birusingh’s attorney says Zaw, who is not fluent in English, signed two informed consents that were translated into Burmese, and completed four consultations before undergoing the procedure.
The lawsuit says there’s no word for “vasectomy” in Burmese.
Zaw’s attorney, Marc Harding, says a doctor’s referral documents showed Zaw was seeking a circumcision.
