A long-exposure photograph of the Milky Way in the sky. (Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images)

On Earth’s surface, it’s hard to get kids to stop gazing at their screens.

A new magazine, Astronomy for Kids, prompts children to look at the stars instead.

The special child-focused magazine, on newsstands now, contains 100 pages of games, comics, activities and articles about space and astronomy, from how telescopes work to a glimpse at the stars during every season.

The full-color magazine includes 11 hands-on projects that use science, technology, engineering and math concepts. Kids can learn how to track the moon’s phases, view the sun safely and make their own map of the solar system.

Articles have been kid-size, and information is presented in a variety of different formats, such as comics and trivia tidbits, to appeal to children of different ages. The magazine is ad-light, too.

Magazine readers may have so much fun browsing that they won’t even realize how much new information they’ve learned about planets, stars and space tech.

There’s just one problem with the magazine, which is a full-size, kid-oriented version of the adult publication Astronomy. Since it’s so activity-oriented, your kids may destroy it with scissors and markers in no time.

Can’t quite convince your kid to look away from their screen of choice? Never fear — the magazine is also available as a digital download at bit.ly/astronomyforkids.

Astronomy for Kids is on newsstands until June 10.

