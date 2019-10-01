Although the measure remains on November’s ballot, the Yes on Proposition C campaign says it won’t be continuing its support efforts.
Juul says its decision was part of a companywide review from newly appointed CEO K.C. Crosthwaite. It came as the company is under investigation into concerns about its advertising.
The announcement also came as a 14th U.S. death related to vaping was reported in Nebraska.
