Kentucky is the first state to be allowed to impose work requirements in its Medicaid program, a change that Gov. Matt Bevin has pushed. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A day after the Trump administration announced it would allow states to require poor people to work or get ready for jobs to receive Medicaid benefits, federal health officials granted Kentucky permission to impose such conditions.

Becoming the first-in-the-nation state is a victory for Kentucky’s Republican governor, Matt Bevin, who during his 2015 campaign vowed to reverse the strong embrace of the Affordable Care Act by his Democratic predecessor. Bevin first pledged to undo his state’s expansion of Medicaid, which had helped cause the ranks of uninsured Kentuckians to dwindle more than in almost any other state. But shortly after taking office, he pivoted to the idea of keep the additional people in the program with strings attached.

In announcing that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service has approved the state’s application to make changes, aides to Bevin said they plan to move ahead with their “community engagement and employment initiative” starting in July.

They estimated that about half of 350,000 able-bodied, working-age Medicaid recipients subject to the requirement will already meet its terms to work at least 80 hours per month, volunteer or be in job training. Those individuals will need to send documentation to prove their compliance. If they do not, they will receive a notice after a month, then be given one more month to “cure” their violation. After that, their benefits will cease until they prove they have begun following the rules.

The country’s first work requirement, for state residents who have joined Medicaid under the ACA or traditional Medicaid beneficiaries who are not pregnant or primary caretakers, is part of a multitude of changes that CMS is allowing Kentucky to adopt. They include a new system that will require some people in the program to make small monthly premium payments, incentives to adopt healthy behaviors and different benefits provided to certain groups.

Bevin scheduled a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the approval.

Critics of the Trump administration’s move have vowed to sue as soon as the first state won approval for a so-called 1115 waiver permitting such changes, contending that they will violate the objectives of the vast insurance program created a half-century ago as a major advance in access to care for the nation’s poor.

Read more

Trump administration opens door to states imposing Medicaid work requirements

‘I am a hard worker’