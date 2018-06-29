The exhibit includes “Myriphon,” which chimes when visitors answer questions about genetic traits and environmental factors. (Eric Anderson)

How you look.

How you feel.

Who you are.

Your genes define all of that and more. DNA holds the key to diversity, ancestry and which traits you’ll pass to future generations. It’s inside all living things, and it takes center stage at “Genome: Unlocking Life’s Code,” at the Rochester Art Center in Rochester, Minn. The exhibition, open through Sept. 21, brings together science, art and medicine as it delves deep into the promise and possibility of genetic code.

The exhibition was developed by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and the National Institutes of Health. In Rochester, it gets extra oomph with art exhibits and a partnership with the city’s Mayo Clinic.

You’ll learn all about the Human Genome Project, the groundbreaking research program that identified and sequenced every human gene. The data it produced is being used by researchers to do such things as understand the origins of human life and reveal the complexities of rare diseases.

The exhibition highlights some of the gains that have been made since the project was declared complete in 2003, and how genomic science changes lives.

It also gives you plenty of ways to reflect on your own genome: Interactive features, such as one that helps you understand how your skin got its color, make you part of the story.

Special events connect visitors with scientists and include hands-on activities. Artwork — such as photos of and paintings by people with genetic conditions and interactive pieces by local artists — offers plenty of chances to appreciate how our genes influence our insides and outsides.

To take a virtual tour, go to unlockinglifescode.org.

