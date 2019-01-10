Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks in the State Senate chamber in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, the first day of the state’s 2019 legislative session. The session begins with 60 new members to take up issues involving health care, education and the minimum wage. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s longtime Senate president says he’s being treated for prostate cancer and will undergo chemotherapy during the state’s legislative session.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller made the announcement Thursday in the Senate chamber. The 76-year-old Democrat is entering his 33rd year as president of the Maryland Senate. He says he was diagnosed in July and prescribed medication. He says he had a sharp pain in his leg Dec. 27, and his doctor informed him the cancer could no longer be managed through pharmaceuticals alone.

Miller was first elected Senate president in 1987. He’s the longest-serving state Senate president ever in Maryland and in the nation.

He told reporters Wednesday he plans to keep working and continue leading the 47-member chamber.

