LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles city leaders honored the lifetime achievements of famed primatologist Jane Goodall by singing “Happy Birthday” to her on her 85th birthday.

Goodall vocalized a chimpanzee greeting Wednesday at the City Hall ceremony and pulled Mayor Eric Garcetti over to demonstrate how a female chimpanzee greets a high-ranking male.

Goodall recounted her experiences in Los Angeles over the years, most recently at the 2017 screening of the documentary “Jane” at the Hollywood Bowl that featured a live orchestral performance.

Goodall says her relationship with Los Angeles is “very deep and very real and very true.”

