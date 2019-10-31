That’s where authorities discovered that the 22-year-old woman had suffered abuses including being shot with a BB gun and forced to eat the cremation ashes of her dead mother.
The woman gave victim impact statements at the Knopes’ hearings.
Terry Knope was sentenced in federal court Thursday; Raylaine Knope, in mid-October. The sentences will be served in federal prison, concurrently with the state sentences.
