Judge Jason Cuomo dismissed most of the lawsuit because a statute of limitation expired but Birch was still able to sue for the negligent hiring of Harbert.
Birch’s lawyer says the settlement agreements are confidential.
Herbert pleaded guilty in August to third-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to one to five years in prison.
