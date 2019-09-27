An FBI affidavit says the 34-year-old Farrera-Brochez threatened to publish the list if the government did not discontinue the HIV registry and release his partner from prison.

Farrera-Brochez was convicted in June on charges of sending threatening communications and possessing the identities of other people. He was sentenced Friday and will be placed on supervised release for three years after serving his time.

