CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State officials say a man recently diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer has won $250,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the last of four Carolina Black tickets was a winner for Charlotte resident Richard Beare. The retired mechanic says he rarely plays the lottery and had only stopped at a QuikTrip because his wife asked him to get a Powerball ticket since the jackpot was so high.

However, it was the scratch-off ticket that got Beare the money. He admits he had to get the store clerk to explain how to play the scratchers. The game netted him $176,876 after taxes.

Beare also says in a statement that he plans to take his wife to Italy while he can still enjoy himself.

