He bought ammunition but was blocked from purchasing a handgun because the Secret Service flagged him.
The 27-year-old Colasurdo has a history of paranoid delusions. His attorney suggested he should serve less than a year in prison followed by five years of supervised release and mental health treatment.
U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said the case highlights the “frightening intersection of mental illness and weapons.”
