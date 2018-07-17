FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the New York Stock Exchange is shown. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks shook off a weak start and ended higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology, health care and consumer products companies.

Johnson & Johnson added 3.5 percent Tuesday after reporting a strong quarter thanks to solid growth in its prescription drug business.

Technology companies are also rising, and financial services company Charles Schwab rose 3.6 percent after its own results beat forecasts.

Netflix fell 5.2 percent after missing its own targets for subscriber growth.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,809.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,119. The Nasdaq composite rose 49 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,855.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.86 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, having shaken off an early wobble.

Technology and health care companies were higher Tuesday. Chipmaker Micron rose 1.1 percent and Johnson & Johnson climbed 3.5 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Netflix dropped 6.8 percent after the streaming video company gained fewer subscribers than it had forecast in its latest quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,805.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,086. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,829.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower as technology stocks give back some of their recent gains.

Intel lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday. Netflix plunged 13 percent after reporting subscriber growth figures that missed its own estimates. The stock is still up more than 80 percent this year.

In other earnings news, health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 2.8 percent after reporting a strong quarter, thanks in part to solid earnings at its prescription drug business.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,013. The Nasdaq composite fell 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,766.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

