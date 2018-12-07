John Flickner, 78, holds his medical marijuana vaporizer inside a Niagara Falls, N.Y., homeless shelter, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Although he has a prescription, the wheelchair-bound Flickner was evicted from a federally subsidized housing facility that has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, highlighting the conflict between state and federal marijuana rules. (Carolyn Thompson/Associated Press)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 78-year-old man who uses a wheelchair and takes marijuana for back pain has been evicted from his federally subsidized apartment in upstate New York.

John Flickner is staying at a Niagara Falls homeless shelter after being escorted from his Niagara Towers apartment Tuesday.

A lawyer for the housing facility, which is subsidized by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, notes the eviction proceedings began before Flickner obtained a state credential to possess medical marijuana.

Although Flickner got the credential before his eviction, attorney Jason Cafarella says the company enforced the lease’s zero-tolerance policy.

New York state has legalized medical marijuana, but HUD gives landlords discretion on whether to evict residents for using it.

