The program is run by the University of Miami. Prescriptions are paid for by Medicaid or a federal drug assistance program for low-income people living with HIV.
Storing medication for the homeless has long been encouraged by public health experts. Washington, D.C., New York, Boston and other cities offer similar services.
University of Miami physician Hansel Tookes directs the Miami program.
Tookes says the initiative began in 2018 after an HIV outbreak among the city’s homeless.
