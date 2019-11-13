They determined that the approximately 220-pound (98-killogram) rock traveled through the sky Monday night at 33,500 mph (53,910 kph), causing a sonic boom. A NASA weather satellite helped the agency confirm it was brighter than Venus in the sky, making it a fireball.
Bill Cooke, of the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office in Huntsville, Alabama, says it broke into pieces 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) above the ground.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD