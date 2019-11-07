The outcome is key to a federal case over ownership of the “dueling dinosaurs,” worth more than $5 million, and distribution of millions of dollars in proceeds from the sale of other fossils unearthed on the property.

A federal appeals court asked the justices whether fossil finds in Montana are part of the surface estate or the mineral rights. The ranch has split ownership.

The state justices heard arguments Thursday but did not make a ruling.

