Who’s that in the maze?

It’s you. And you again.

This isn’t just a setup for super selfies — it’s a sprawling mirror maze with lessons to teach.

“A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature,” at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix through Sept. 4, features 1,800 square feet of a seemingly infinite pattern of mirrors, filled with surprises. One of those surprises is the mathematical patterns that underlie the natural world.

The exhibition, which was developed by Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, demonstrates mathematical concepts including symmetry, fractal branching (patterns that repeat on different scales, such as a tree’s branches), and Fibonacci spirals and rectangles (reflecting the Fibonacci sequence, in which the next number is the sum of the two numbers preceding it: 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 . . . ).

The patterns surround us, but we often don’t see them. This interactive exhibition is tooled to make you recognize those patterns, from the spots on a giraffe to the structure of a pinecone.

Consider the Voronoi pattern, one of the exhibition’s featured concepts. It’s made up of polygons generated around a single spot, or seed. Everything inside each polygon is closer to its seed than to any other seed in the pattern. You can find these shapes in soap bubbles and honeycombs, a butterfly’s wings and even the cracked dirt of a drought-stricken landscape.

The maze of mirrors is the exhibition’s star attraction, and visitors might think they want to spend more time getting lost in an endless sea of themselves than proceeding to the rest of the show. Once they’re out, though, they can manipulate images, make videos and explore the surprising math of their own bodies. Art and architecture are part of the mix, too, in an attempt to explain the math behind what humans find aesthetically pleasing.

Anyone who’s into puzzles or plain curiosity could enjoy the exhibition. And don’t worry, ­selfie-seekers: You’re encouraged to photograph yourself inside the maze in case you want to put all that aesthetic math into action.

