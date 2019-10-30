Clark was sentenced to life in prison for killing his daughter in 2008. An appeal based on ineffective counsel resulted in a second trial, where a state medical expert testified in 2016 that she thought the baby had been violently shaken, causing fatal brain damage. Clark then got 40 years for second-degree murder.
Defense attorney Jim Waide argued that scientists have cast doubt on this “syndrome.” Tuesday’s ruling agreed that the state witness didn’t provide support for her findings.
