WESTON, Fla. — A Florida mother blames the death of her 15-year-old daughter on what she calls confusing packaging for Reese’s Chips Ahoy cookies.

Kelli Travers-Stafford says her daughter Alexi mistakenly ate one of the cookies at a friend’s house despite her peanut allergy, because the top of the familiar red packaging was peeled back, hiding the Reese’s label.

She says Alexi felt tingling in her mouth on June 25 and they administered two Epipens but Alexi quickly went into anaphylactic shock and died less than two hours later.

Since Alexi’s mother shared her story on Facebook, other parents are calling on Chips Ahoy’s parent company, Mondelez, to sell foods with allergens in different colored packages.

The company says it uses colors to distinguish chewy from chunky, and describes ingredients in prominent labels.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.