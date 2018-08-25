This undated photo provided by the Central Oregon Disability Support Network shows Tashina Aleine Jordan with her son, Mason Jordan. The single mother fatally shot her severely disabled 7-year-old son and then attempted suicide after years spent caring for the child. A relative found Tashina Jordan, 28, unconscious Monday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Bend, Ore., home she shared with her son and mother. Authorities found the boy and pronounced him dead. Notes at the scene indicated Jordan was the shooter. (Kimberly Teichrow/Central Oregon Disability Support Network via AP via AP) (Associated Press)

BEND, Ore. — An Oregon woman authorities say shot and killed her severely disabled 7-year-old son and then attempted suicide is expected to recover.

Tashina Aleine Jordan, 28, is being treated at a Bend hospital following a life-threatening overdose, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told The Bulletin . Hummel said he’s still undecided on what charges Jordan might face.

“What is going to drive it is whether I believe a crime is committed,” he said. “There are many pieces of information that may be relevant to what the sentence should be.”

A relative found Jordan unconscious Monday at the Bend home she shared with her son and mother. Authorities found the boy, named Mason, and pronounced him dead.

Authorities have said notes at the scene indicated Jordan was the shooter.

Hummel said that for several days it didn’t look like Jordan would survive the overdose, but she has since improved.

The woman was the primary caretaker of her son, who suffered brain bleeds as an infant and lapsed into a coma before reawakening. He was unable to feed, bathe or dress himself and used a wheelchair.

Dianna Hansen, a close family friend and executive director of the Central Oregon Disability Support Network, said Mason’s father left after his diagnosis and Jordan lived with her mother to make ends meet.

She said Jordan showed no signs of depression or of feeling overwhelmed.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.