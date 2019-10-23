Psychiatrists say Turner’s behavior seems consistent with a rare psychological condition in which parents seek attention from the illness of their children.

They say cases of Munchausen syndrome by proxy are hard to detect. Parents can move and change doctors to avoid being caught.

Dr. Marc Feldman, a psychiatry professor at the University of Alabama, says pediatricians are taught to listen to what parents report about their children, not suspect them of wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD