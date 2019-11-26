O’Brien this season has shared the story of his cancer fight with ESPN’s “College GameDay” and other programs.

The sophomore from St. Paul, Minnesota, initially was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 13. He has since had a left knee replacement, multiple lung operations and chemotherapy treatments.

The Star Tribune reports O’Brien was nearly two years cancer-free when he wrote about the surgery update Monday on Twitter.

___

