A judge ruled Tuesday that 5-year-old Gerald Sallis’ brain is damaged permanently because nurses and technicians ignored his mother’s concerns that she couldn’t feel him move.

Experts testified that a cesarean section would have prevented Gerald’s brain damage. Gerald cannot speak, walk or sit up on his own.

The settlement will allow him to return home after spending a year in a developmental disabilities facility.

