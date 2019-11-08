Iglesias tells SFGate that he’s donating his time to complete the work and that he hopes the mural helps people realize “we have to take care of the world.”

He also painted a mural of Robin Williams in downtown San Francisco that has since been demolished.

Cobre says he was searching for a building for a new mural when environmental nonprofit One Atmosphere approached him about the project.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD