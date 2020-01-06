The company had agreed to manufacture equipment that would provide power, communications, coolant, fuel and stabilization to the rocket and capsule prior to launch. United Paradyne delivered the equipment without verifying or maintaining its cleanliness, even though it had falsely certified that it conformed to NASA requirements, federal prosecutors said.
The California-based company didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.
