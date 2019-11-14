Public Health Department spokesman Brian Todd says inspectors, on surprise visits, had told Lumpkins the animals were inadequately fed and kennels weren’t clean. Todd says Lumpkins was told the emu appeared thin and that when officers returned, the emu was dead.
Metro Schools spokeswoman Olivia Brown says the remaining animals will be relocated.
Lumpkins couldn’t immediately be located for comment.
