Assembly member Linda Rosenthal says consumers currently aren’t informed of changes in materials, including how much cotton is used compared to synthetic materials.

The New York City Democrat noted that women may use the same menstrual products for decades without knowing the exact materials used in them.

Companies including Always have published ingredients online in recent years and say they’re safe.

