New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces plans to offer health care to all New Yorkers during a news conference at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Tuesday issued a bold guarantee of affordable health care for every resident, thrusting the nation’s largest city to the forefront of debates over universal health coverage and immigrant rights.

The promise is aimed at 600,000 New Yorkers who lack insurance because they can’t afford it, believe they don’t need it, or can’t get it because they are in the country illegally. The announcement makes New York the second U.S. city to attempt to provide health care to everyone living there, coming about a dozen years after San Francisco pioneered the idea with a more limited promise.

De Blasio’s $100 million commitment was laden with political significance. He delivered it hours before a prime-time speech by President Trump, who is expected to defend his assertion the country faces a crisis of illegal immigration,

“I refuse the notion that these folks don’t deserve health care,” de Blasio said of undocumented immigrants. “It is not only the morally right choice, but it will save taxpayers in the end.”

The initiative also coincides with the start of the 2020 presidential election cycle as calls for some form of universal coverage — often called Medicare for All — are emerging as a rallying cry among potential Democratic aspirants.

Under NYC Care, as the program is being called, uninsured New Yorkers will be able to call a central phone number to get an insurance card and be assigned a doctor, giving them access to primary care and an array of specialty services, the mayor said. The services won’t be free for everyone: Fees will be assessed on a sliding scale, depending on income.

De Blasio estimated the city would spend about $100 million a year once the program is fully operating, in about two years.

The premise is that it will be more cost-effective to give people regular medical care than to rely on hospital emergency rooms to treat serious health problems that could have been addressed are far less expense earlier.

During a news conference at a Bronx hospital that is part of the city’s network of public hospitals and clinics, de Blasio said repeatedly that he would prefer a federal or state single-payer health-care system. But he said he hoped the city’s ambitious step would provide momentum for broader changes.

“We are not going to fall for the trick of waiting for Washington, D.C. to solve our problems,” the mayor said. “We are going to solve our own problems.”

NYC Care will offer insurance through two paths. Starting immediately, the city will rely on its own public insurance program, known as MetroPlus, to try to attract about 300,000 uninsured residents eligible for coverage. The mayor and aides said those residents tend to be healthy young adults who think they do not need insurance and others who cannot afford insured offered through their jobs, or the Affordable Care Act.

Starting this summer, the city officials said, they will work to enroll undocumented residents through New York City Health + Hospitals, a network of public hospitals and clinics across the five boroughs. Patients will be matched with a primary care physician and guaranteed an appointment within a week or two. Unlike most health coverage, however, the care will be available only within New York City.

