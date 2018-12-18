The National Institutes of Health pledged Tuesday at a private meeting of scientists who use fetal tissue that the government’s premier funder of biomedical research would continue to support such work despite a conservative broadside against it.

The commitment by a senior official of NIH’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases to continue funding for researchers who are employed by the government came at the end of a seven-hour meeting with about 40 researchers from around the country, according to two participants.

The pair of scientists were part of an invitation-only workshop to evaluate the politically loaded question of whether adequate alternatives exist to fetal tissue in studies pursuing treatment and possible cures for diseases from HIV to cancers to Zika. The workshop was part of a broad audit being conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees NIH, as antiabortion activists and other social conservatives reactivate a years-old crusade against it.

Toward the meeting’s end, one of the invited scientists, Stanford University researcher Irving Weissman, who participated remotely, pressed Daniel Rotrosen, director of NIAID’s Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation. “I want to know the bottom line” about future funds, Weissman recounted in an interview afterward.

Rotrosen replied that, at least for grants and contracts for researchers employed by universities and nongovernment labs, there will be no pause as long as experiments comply with the ethical guidelines of their universities and the federal government, as well as state laws, Weissman said. A second participant, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was private, confirmed that account.

The future of NIH’s spending on fetal tissue research in its own labs sounded iffier, according to the two participants. At one point, Brett Giroir, HHS’s assistant secretary for health who has played a lead role in much of the fetal tissue reconsideration, told the scientists that any fears that the administration had decided to halt such funding were misplaced and that the question was being reviewed, one participant said.

NIH and HHS officials did not have any immediate comment on the workshop.

The gathering at NIH’s main campus in Bethesda was convened as the Trump administration is being pressed by conservative members of Congress and conservative organizations aligned with the president to end government support for research that implants snippets of tissue from elective abortions into mice for laboratory studies.

Though HHS officials have said repeatedly that no changes to funding policy will be made until the audit is completed, the administration has taken actions lately that have stoked researchers’ fears. In September, it ended a small contract with a California firm that supplies scientists with the tissue. And federal officials told the lead researcher at an NIH lab in Montana that he could not procure fetal tissue for the latest experiment in his longtime work on HIV.

Early this month, NIH decided not to extend for another year a long-term contract with a lab at the University of California at San Francisco that uses fetal tissue in mouse studies of promising HIV therapies being developed around the country. NIH then pivoted and gave the university a 90-day extension.

The Montana researcher, Kim Hasenkrug, attended Monday’s workshop. He has been forbidden by federal officials to discuss his lab’s funding, but other participants said officials told Hasenkrug that his work could continue with government support.

Rotrosen also said that the 90-day extension would be lifted from the UCSF lab and that its funding would continue as long as the work met NIH rules and the university’s informed-consent guidelines, according to a workshop participant.

NIH this month issued a notice that it will devote $20 million to research trying to advance alternative models to fetal tissue. In an unusual move, NIH officials approached a University of Wisconsin researcher who works with so-called humanized mice from tissue left from infant heart surgeries to see whether he might be interested in expanding his research, according to another scientist familiar with that interaction.

At Monday’s workshop, scientists told NIH officials that any research into alternatives must compare studies’ results with those from fetal tissue models that are known to work.

