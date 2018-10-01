The Nobel Prize laureates in medicine or physiology are shown on a screen at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)

The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded Monday to cancer researchers James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo, whose studies led to the development of drugs that unleash the human immune system against the deadly disease.

The American and Japanese researchers discovered methods of removing the brakes on cells that fight invaders, paving the way for cancer immunotherapy, which has joined surgery, radiation and chemotherapy as a major weapon in the battle against cancer.

Allison conducted his research at the University of California-Berkeley and is now at the M.D. Anderson cancer center in Houston. Honju works at Japan’s Kyoto University.

Read more

Cancer-fighting power couple tackles mysteries of the immune system



James P. Allison with collaborator and spouse Padmanee Sharma. Allison developed Yervoy, the first of the checkpoint inhibitors.

I thought melanoma would kill me. Here’s why it didn’t.

‘Manhattan project’ for cancer aims to turn it into a chronic disease