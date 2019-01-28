BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s Republican-led House has approved legislation that would require abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that they could still have a live birth if they change their mind.

The so-called “abortion reversal” legislation was approved 73-16 Monday. It now goes to the Senate.

Supporters say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Abortion-rights groups say the legislation amounts to providing misinformation to woman.

North Dakota’s proposal follows similar and successful bills in Idaho, Utah, South Dakota and Arkansas.

Gov. Doug Burgum has not indicated whether he would sign or veto the measure.

