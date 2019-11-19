A 26-page report says 57-year-old Gay Ellen Plack, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, visited her psychiatrist the day before the September shooting. The doctor alerted police that Plack was acting uncharacteristically paranoid and refused to go to a hospital.

It says police knew of Plack’s diagnosis and fear of law enforcement when they checked on her and were met with a swinging ax. It says four seconds elapsed between Plack’s armed emergence from a dark bathroom and when the first shot was fired.