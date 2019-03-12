In this March 9, 2019 photo provided by the Hartford Police Department, several K9 law enforcement officers and their dogs arrive at the home of Emma Mertens in Hartford, Wis. The 7-year-old Wisconsin girl, a lover of dogs who is suffering from a potentially fatal brain tumor, got a boost of support when the officers and K9s arrived at her home. A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs. Emma’s family says she has since received thousands of letters and photos from around the world. (Hartford Police Department via AP) (Associated Press)

HARTLAND, Wis. — A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with a potentially fatal brain tumor got a boost of support from some furry law enforcement officers.

Emma Mertens loves dogs, so more than 30 human officers with their K9 partners paid Emma a visit at her home in Hartland . The officers came from across southeastern Wisconsin to surprise her last weekend.

West Allis Police Officer Rick Orlowski tells WTMJ-TV that Emma’s eyes “were the size of saucers” when the officers pulled up. He says she couldn’t stop smiling.

Emma has an inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor, or a DIPG tumor. A family friend had posted a request on social media for people to send photos of their dogs.

Emma’s family says she has since received thousands of letters and photos from around the world.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.