SPIRO, Okla. — The owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in eastern Oklahoma is under arrest after being accused of selling methamphetamine from his business.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says 38-year-old Jeffrey Peregrino was arrested Wednesday at his store, Left Handed Okies, in Spiro, about 165 miles (270 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. Bureau spokesman Mark Woodward says Peregrino was arrested after twice selling methamphetamine to undercover agents inside the store.

Online court records early Thursday don’t indicate that formal charges have been filed against Peregrino or list an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Woodward said narcotics agents have taken custody of the marijuana products inside the store and shut down the business.

Oklahoma voters approved the sale of medical marijuana in June 2018.

