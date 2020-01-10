The company denied the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

Endo’s Executive Vice President Matthew Maletta said in a statement that the company was pleased with the resolution.

Endo in 2016 withdrew the pain medication it produced, Opana and Opana ER, from the market and discontinued research and development into opiate drugs, Hunter said.

“The measures taken by Endo to alleviate the opioid epidemic are commendable,” Hunter said in a statement.

After a trial last summer, an Oklahoma judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $465 million to address the state’s opioid crisis. The state also reached pre-trial settlements totaling $355 million with two other drugmakers: Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals.