His parents, Bryan and Tanya Levy, say a “medical team” told them Bowen may have been without oxygen for 10 minutes.
The parents say the county school system hasn’t given them clear information on what happened that day. They say they want the county Board of Education to be accountable for providing better supervision for students like Bowen.
County schools spokesman Bob Mosier declined to comment.
