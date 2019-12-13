“We know how important head and neck injuries are to our league and to just the person, the player himself and the well-being of the player,” Pederson said Friday. “So from that standpoint, to have this come back like this and for him to admit what he has said and done, it’s very disappointing for me as a head coach, after putting our players through meetings and instructing our players.”

Pederson said he hasn’t decided whether Grugier-Hill will face disciplinary action and plans to discuss the matter with personnel boss Howie Roseman.

“Our game has changed since I played and maybe then you could (hide symptoms),” said Pederson, who was a backup quarterback from 1993-2004. “But now, there’s too many things in place, too many protocols, too many standards that we as coaches and as players, we’re trying to protect our game and the well-being of every player. In a sense, it’s a little bit of a selfish act to take it upon yourself and make that decision.”

