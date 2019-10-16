Officers called to the scene found that the baby was alive and doctors at Seymour’s Schneck Medical Center determined that the infant was healthy.

Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster says in a statement that no arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Foster says the city that’s located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis has a baby box at one of its fire stations where people can relinquish newborns anonymously, without fear of prosecution.

