Investigators will make daily phone calls to those 16 who had contact with him, including some who sat near him on his flight, to check if they have symptoms. They will not be asked to isolate themselves unless they start feeling ill.

“This may be a novel virus, but this is not a novel investigation,” said John Wiesman of the Washington State Department of Health at a Wednesday briefing for reporters.

The patient is doing well in an isolation unit at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, about 30 miles north of Seattle.

The virus can cause coughing, fever, breathing difficulty and pneumonia