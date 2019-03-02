Photos from the launch of a SpaceX rocket with the Dragon spacecraft, its first designed for humans

NASA’s Opportunity rover captured spectacular views of Mars
Skip Ad
×
Caption
America’s newest capsule for astronauts rocketed, March 2, from Cape Canaveral, Fla. toward the International Space Station on a high-stakes test flight. The only passenger was a life-size test dummy named Ripley. SpaceX needs to nail the debut of its crew Dragon capsule before putting people on board later this year.
March 2, 2019A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.Mike Blake/Reuters
NASA tried one last time to contact its record-setting Mars rover Opportunity, but declared it dead on Feb. 13, 2019, 15 years after arriving at the Red Planet. The solar-powered rover has been silent for eight months, victim of one of the most intense dust storms in decades.