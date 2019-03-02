Photos from the launch of a SpaceX rocket with the Dragon spacecraft, its first designed for humans

America’s newest capsule for astronauts rocketed, March 2, from Cape Canaveral, Fla. toward the International Space Station on a high-stakes test flight. The only passenger was a life-size test dummy named Ripley. SpaceX needs to nail the debut of its crew Dragon capsule before putting people on board later this year.

March 2, 2019 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifts off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Mike Blake/Reuters