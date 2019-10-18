Photos: NASA’s all-female spacewalk makes history

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir ventured outside the International Space Station just months after NASA had to cancel an all-female spacewalk because of a spacesuit-sizing problem.

Oct. 18, 2019 Astronauts Andrew Morgan, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are seen at the International Space Station. The world’s first female spacewalking team made history high above Earth on Friday, floating out of the International Space Station to fix a broken part of the power network. As Koch and Meir emerged one by one, it marked the first time in a half-century of spacewalking that a woman floated out without a male crewmate. NASA via AP