Planned Parenthood named Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen its next president Wednesday, placing a physician in charge of the reproductive-health organization for the first time in nearly half a century.

An emergency-room doctor by training, Wen has in recent years been one of the more outspoken and progressive advocates of new ways of grappling with the opioid epidemic in a city that has long been plagued by heroin. She was an early proponent of widespread distribution of naloxone, the fast-acting antidote to opioid overdoses, making it available over the counter to anyone who wanted it.

[Cecile Richards expected to step down from Planned Parenthood]

Planned Parenthood faces an array of challenges, including attempts by the Trump administration to defund the organization. Planned Parenthood provided health care that includes contraceptive services, abortions and cancer screenings to 2.4 million people at 650 affiliated centers in 2017.

Wen, 35, who immigrated from Shanghai with her family as a child, said in a Facebook post that she has seen the “lifesaving work” Planned Parenthood has done in “vulnerable communities.”

This story will be updated.

Read more