Two International Crane Foundation staffers plan to attend the hearing Friday. Lizzie Condon says they want a sentence that will deter others. She says nine whoopers have been killed in Louisiana since 2011, compared to eight in Texas since 1967. Only about 850 whooping cranes remain.
Condon says it costs $93,700 to raise, release and monitor one whooping crane in Louisiana.
McConnaughey reported from New Orleans.
