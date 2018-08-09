The Trump administration’s new rule allowing “short-term” insurance plans to be used for up to three years has touched off a big reaction in health policy circles. Supporters of the change say those who can no longer afford comprehensive health insurance will have the ability to purchase lesser but cheaper plans. But opponents worry that consumers who fail to read the fine print will end up with plans that won’t cover care they need.

Reaction is similarly divided over an administration rule change that will make it easier for managed-care plans participating in Medicare to negotiate the price of drugs provided in doctors’ offices or hospitals. Insurance groups call it a small but positive step; patient groups worry it will make it harder for those with serious medical problems to get the medication their doctors recommend.

This week’s panelists for KHN’s “What the Health?” are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times and Kimberly Leonard of the Washington Examiner.

Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: NPR’s “Doctors With Disabilities Push For Culture Change In Medicine,” by Elana Gordon

Anna Edney: The Atlantic’s “Women More Likely to Survive Heart Attacks If Treated by Female Doctors,” by Ed Yong

Margot Sanger-Katz: ProPublica’s “The Shadow Rulers of the VA,” by Isaac Arnsdorf

Kimberly Leonard: The Washington Post’s “A Huge Clinical Trial Collapses, and Research on Alcohol Remains Befuddling,” by Joel Achenbach

