A trio of court actions provide news for this week’s “What the Health?’” panel.

A federal appeals court this week handed hospitals a setback in their effort to stop the Trump administration from cutting funding for a program that provides deep discounts on drugs. Physicians sued health insurer Anthem for its policy of retroactively declaring some emergency department claims not to be an emergency. And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the city of Philadelphia’s controversial tax on sweetened beverages.

Also this week, an interview with Jeff Goldsmith, health care futurist and consultant.

This week’s panelists for KHN’s “What the Health?” are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Erin Mershon of STAT News.

Among the takeaways:

Plus, for “extra credit,” the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too:

Julie Rovner: The Atlantic’s “Illegal Abortion Will Mean Abortion By Mail,” by Olga Khazan

Joanne Kenen: Politico’s “Trump Promised Them Better, Cheaper Health Care. It’s Not Happening,” by Adam Cancryn

Erin Mershon: NPR and the Center for Public Integrity’s “Investigation: Patients’ Drug Options Under Medicaid Heavily Influenced By Drugmakers,” by Liz Essley Whyte, Joe Yerardi and Alison Kodjak

Margot Sanger-Katz: NPR and ProPublica’s “Health Insurers Are Vacuuming Up Details About You — And It Could Raise Your Rates,” by Marshall Allen

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.